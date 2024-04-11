Lancashire man appears in new charity film capturing the reality of living with Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year, World Parkinson’s Day celebrates the global Parkinson’s community and shines a light on the condition. In the UK alone, over 153,000 people are living with a diagnosis and there is currently no cure.

Rizwan’s story is one of six personal films made by Parkinson’s UK and released in the lead up to the day. The charity will be launching the final film on Thursday 11 April, raising awareness and signposting to the support available, whether someone is newly diagnosed or further along their Parkinson’s journey.

Juliet Tizzard, Director of External Relations at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“These unique films show there is no typical Parkinson’s journey. With over 40 different symptoms, Parkinson’s is often different from one person to the next. And as our six amazing stories show, it’s also different for each person from day to day, hour to hour, minute to minute.

“Parkinson’s UK is here for everyone affected by Parkinson’s. Whether it’s offering advice through our helpline, information to help manage life with Parkinson’s, or connecting with people in the same boat, we are here to ensure that no one faces Parkinson’s alone.”

To mark World Parkinson’s Day this year, Parkinson’s UK is also encouraging everyone to fundraise, show their support and Make It Blue, from lighting up buildings to hosting blue bake sales to wearing blue for a day.