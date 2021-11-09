Lancashire law team in national awards success

Solicitors Alexander Grace Law picked up the four awards at The ESTAs - the awards for the UK conveyancing sector.

The firm won the gold award for the North West region, Best in County for Lancashire and gold and silver for the North West North category, with its Lytham office winning first place and Burnley office taking second.

It’s the third time the conveyancer has enjoyed success in awards since starting in 2016, with last year being cancelled because of Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team from Alexander Grace Law which won four ESTAs

Donnamarie Sturrock, director, said: “These awards mean so much to the whole team and we couldn’t be happier. Covid mixed with the extended Stamp Duty holiday put a huge amount of pressure on our staff and they all worked incredibly hard to ensure completions within the required timescales.”

Fellow founder and director of Alexander Grace, James Young, said. “We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice.

"To know that these awards are voted for by the public is a huge accolade to everything our team does, and we cannot thank those voted for us enough.”