Lancashire law firm specialising in medical negligence wins place in top law rankings

Specialising in catastrophic brain injuries at birth, the team has once again been ranked alongside significantly larger law firms in the highly competitive category.

The Legal 500 UK 2022 directory described Diane Rostron as: “A small team that takes on challenging claimants’ cases, many of which have been ‘let go’ by previous solicitors. In-house medical knowledge and choice of experienced experts and counsel has generated a high success rate for their clients.”

Representing clients across England and Wales, Diane Rostron represents families in multi-million pound claims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane Rostron

The firm won a £6.2m settlement against Blackpool Victoria Hospital in March.

In the past 12 months the firm has also has won £5m compensation against the Royal Preston Hospital, settled a claim following a historic birth injury incident in Cumbria for an estimated £15m, and secured a compensation claim worth £8m against the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in south Wales.

Diane Rostron, founder and birth injury expert at Diane Rostron, said: "Our team acts as a voice for families failed in maternity units and left without a voice as the hospitals responsible often deny any wrongdoing - contrary to NHS guidelines.

“To be recognised alongside law firms with a national footprint is testament to the team’s unwavering commitment to delivering justice for children who have suffered serious, and irreversible, birth injuries.”