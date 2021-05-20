Lancashire law firm leader is accountants' group new president
Shru Morris has been elected president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales for Lancashire and South Lakeland.
She takes the reins from past president Robert Sheffrin, who led during 2020-2021 with the support of the committee.
Shru is CEO of regional law firm Napthens. She will support Lancashire and South Lakeland’s 1,880 members across the area, which forms part of the institute.
Her primary role will be to represent, promote and support chartered accountants in the region. She will also oversee the delivery of a range of services for members including a series of professional development courses, and a variety of technical and networking events, subject to Covid restrictions.
Shru said: “It is an honour to represent chartered accountants in Lancashire and South Lakeland and I’m very much looking forward to the year ahead.
"I aim to encourage local members, in both practice and business, to engage with us so that we can provide effective support and ensure that the views of chartered accountants are promoted both locally and nationally.
"I also aim to build on the society’s excellent work by continuing to deliver high-quality events to support members, especially those affected by the current crisis”.