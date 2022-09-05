Lancashire IT recycling firm boosts transport fleet
A Lancashire business has taken delivery of a number of new Ford Transit vans as part of its exciting expansion plans.
ICT Reverse, based on White Lund Industrial Estate, has added to its transport fleet after working with local company Pye Motors to secure the new vehicles.
The business deals with reusing and recycling end of life IT equipment from some of the country’s leading firms and works across the UK and Europe.
In a typical week it can cover more than 7,000 miles and collect 9,000 items of IT equipment.
Tristan Welton, ICT Reverse general manager, said: “The expansion of the business has led to the need for more vehicles, and we are delighted to have worked closely with Pye Motors.
“As part of our commitment to the area we always look to support local businesses wherever possible, and we are really pleased with the new vans we have received and the service we have had.
“The vehicles are bespoke to us and include technology that help us run our operations in live time and that is a massive help.’’
Ian Fielding, business development executive at Pye Motors, said: “Providing a local business with a tailored vehicle solution is what Pye Motors has done for almost 100 years. We know how important it is for any business to maximise their vehicle uptime and this was identified with ICT Reverse.
“With two large local vehicle workshops and using Ford Pro with its live vehicle health monitoring software, we can help ICT keep on top of maintenance and their vans on the road.”