Lancashire infrastructure firm bought by Blackpool haulier

Fox Brothers which has two sites in Blackpool, has acquired Lostock Hall-based J J O’Grady Ltd as it looks to grow the business further.

It is the second recent acquisition from the Whitehills-based company, known for its blue trucks, after the purchase of Leyland plant hire firm Clive Hurt last year.

Established in 2006, J J O’Grady Limited offers infrastructure and highways maintenance works, including street lighting.

Blackpool-based Fox Brothers has bought JJ O'Grady of Lostock Hall

It has a track record of working with local authorities, housing developers and civil engineering contractors. Under the terms of the deal J J O’Grady Limited will continue to trade under its own name.

Fox director John Flood said: “The acquisition makes perfect strategic sense for our business as J J O’Grady Ltd adds a number of different services and different customers, including local authorities.

“It has an excellent reputation, and we believe it has a great deal of potential to grow. That’s our aim, to want to continue to build and grow the business by taking advantage of synergies across the wider Fox Group.

“In practical terms it’s a deal that makes solid business sense. We will be able to offer clients a more complete solution from site preparation through to highways and street maintenance. Our focus is on providing a single source solution for local authorities, housebuilders, infrastructure, construction and civils contractors.”

Fox Brothers' trucks with their distinctive blue livery

Founder Seamus O’Grady will stay in the business, the firm will continue under its existing brand, and day-to-day operations will be carried out from its base at Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall.

John Flood said: “We would like to thank our non-executive director, Owen McLaughlin, for his support through the acquisition process.”

Fox was advised by Hill Dickinson LLP and J J O’Grady Limited was advised by Brabners.

In September 2020 Fox acquired Clive Hurt (Plant Hire) Limited to create the largest provider of haulage and plant hire services in Lancashire, with a 180-strong fleet of wagons and over 400 items of plant and machinery.

John Flood added: “We will continue to look for other opportunities to expand our services.”