Lixall has taken on tow new recruits. Left to Right - Sharon Taylor and Zena Banister

Lixall Hygiene Services and Workwear Limited has appointed Sharon Taylor to the business development manager role and Zena Banister to the new purchasing manager position.

The appointments come as the Leyland-based company invests in the development of new ranges including a comprehensive workwear offering, and the recent launch of a new ecommerce hygiene and workwear website.

Sharon has more than 10 years’ experience working within business development across a wide variety of industries. Whether on the phone or in face-to-face meetings, the firm said she had been able to build strong, long-lasting customer relationships due to her ability to connect with customers and her willingness to go the extra mile.

Sharon said, “I’m very excited to be joining Lixall. I enjoy building relationships with the customers and the whole experience of communicating with them. I have always been interested in customer service and have made sure that in any role I have been in, the customer comes first.

"To be able to increase sales while looking after the customers best interests is a great feeling, and it is appreciated by the customer, helping to build customer loyalty, it’s much more than just selling”.

Nick Atkinson, managing director of sister company Aston Services Group, said, ”It’s great to have someone with Sharon’s experience and qualities on board. She has a proven track record and is a great fit for the team. With Sharon’s knowledge and dedication we look forward to building our customer base across existing and new markets”.

Zena Banister joins Lixall with more than 16 years’ experience working within the procurement field, primarily within the construction sector but more recently purchasing roles which included importing and exporting of products and completing a Supply Chain Management training course.

Zena said, “This is a great opportunity for me to join a fantastic team and business with a real vision for its future, it’s exciting to be part of something which is growing and developing. I’m looking forward to making full use of my knowledge and experience and to bringing new ideas to the table”.

Nick Atkinson added: “Zena is a real asset to the company, her enthusiasm and depth of knowledge regarding purchasing, manufacturing, and the sourcing of new products, is a real boost to the team”.

Nick continued, “Both Sharon and Zena have been carefully selected for their experience in their given fields, but one thing they share is their enthusiasm and a diligent approach to any given task.