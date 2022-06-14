Adele Lewis-Ward, who has more than 30 years’ experience within the private and public property sector, has joined Kingswood Homes, having first encountered the firm in 2018, helping to secure three finance loans for the developer.

Adele recalled being immediately impressed with both the company’s ambitions and the people within it.

She said: “It was clear to me that Kingswood had all the tools and vision to grow and to make a positive difference to people’s quality of life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adele Lewis-Ward, who has joined Kingswood Homes

“The time and commitment to the charity work through The Great Big House Giveaway for Derian House Children’s Hospice, is a reflection of their selfless nature.

“My new role at Kingswood is to assist this successful and multi-award-winning company to grow, through diversification and securing additional funding.”

A chartered surveyor, Adele has experience in all professional categories of the private sector including valuations, portfolio management, investment, landlord and tenant and development.

The majority of her career, however, has been spent in the public sector with Homes England, initially in a corporate role, acting as national lead on several national programmes including Urban Regeneration Companies, Accelerated Delivery, Custom Build, and latterly as Head of Development Finance covering the NW and Midlands.

Adele’s appointment comes as the company celebrates being awarded Housebuilder of the Year in the Insider North West Residential Property Awards.