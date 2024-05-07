Lancashire housebuilder has househunters covered with latest deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Available on selected plots at its developments in Feniscowles and Hoddlesden, the housebuilder wants to help house hunters overcome any stumbling blocks that may prevent them from moving.

Joel Winders, commercial director at Kingswood Homes, said: “Sometimes it isn’t the thought of uprooting that stops people, it’s all the costs associated with moving. Our ‘Move Fee Free’ deal is there to help and relieve some of the pressure felt by anyone thinking of moving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plots that this deal is available on include a Weaver 4 from the Farmstead Collection at Green Hills. This home can be customised six ways via Shape Your Home. Downstairs the home can have a large lounge at the front with a separate, open plan kitchen, dining and living space overlooking the garden. Downstairs can also be made completely open plan or a smaller lounge, office or playroom can be chosen.

Kingswood Homes is paying stamp duty, legals and moving costs for those who reserve in May

Upstairs, there can be one or two bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom or a handy storage cupboard can be included.

Another property that this deal covers is the Forge 4 at Spinners Brook. This four-bedroom home is ready to move into and is located at the front of the development with views from the garden of the surrounding countryside. As well as the Fee Free deal, the lucky buyer will also enjoy £5000 worth of upgrades and extras including flooring throughout.

There is also the last Pendle 4 from the Homestead Collection at Green Hills available with the Move Fee Free deal. This popular four-bedroom home includes a spacious living room, a handy utility/ cloakroom and an expansive kitchen, dining and family area at the back of the home. It also has bi-fold doors into the garden to easily bring the outside in during the warmer months. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, the main bedroom with an ensuite and the remaining bedrooms sharing a family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spinners Brook has three show homes that are open Thursday to Monday including a VR house.

The Weaver 4 features an open plan kitchen and dining room

Green Hills has show homes from its Farmstead Collection (open Thursday to Monday) and Homestead Collection (open seven days a week).