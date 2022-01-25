Lancashire health technology specialist launches its own creative agency

Redmoor Health supports NHS and social care teams with implementing technology through training and project management.

Founded by CEO Marc Schmid in 2017 the company moved to Strawberry Fields Digital Hub in Chorley last year and is targeting £5m turnover by 2024 on the back of a series of high profile client wins.

Paul Galley has been appointed agency director of the newly-formed Redmoor Creative and is working with a team of six staff. Marc Schmid said Redmoor Creative would allow the company to diversity into other areas and add value to their clients.

Marc and Alison Schmid

He said: “Redmoor Creative is an agency that provides specialist marketing and PR support for health teams.

“I’m really excited by it. My background is in communications so it’s something I’ve wanted to do.

“Redmoor Creative can do everything from video, animation, creative marketing and creative campaigns. “£450,000 is a sizeable commitment. We were fortunate that we had a significant amount of cash in the business and we wanted to invest that in areas that would add value to our core work.

“We’re five years old in 2022 and we see this as an opportunity to diversity the business moving forward.”

The couple decided to launch Redmoor Creative because clients were constantly asking for marketing and PR support.

He added: “We’re very proud to be an approved partner of the NHS and we’ve always added an element of comms to our programmes, which has set us apart from other digital support organisations. We were always developing animation but we were outsourcing it and I’m delighted that we have the capability in-house.

“We can keep control of the quality and add additional value to the work of our clients.”

The wider Redmoor Group has grown to 25 staff following a flurry of appointments, including Schmid’s wife Alison as corporate director.

She said: “We’ve forged a reputation as a trusted partner and it’s great that we’re picking up new work from across the UK as more people want to work with us.

“One of the mistakes that some other tech companies have made when getting into the digital health space is just focusing on the frameworks. There’s a lot of competition on these frameworks now and it’s a very crowded market.

“By diversifying in this way with the launch of Redmoor Creative we’ll be able to grow in a really sustainable way.”

