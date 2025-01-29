Lancashire headquartered Breck plans to deliver over 250 homes across the North in next year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire property developer Breck is planning to deliver more than 250 new homes between February 2025 and January 2026.

The company, which is headquartered at Walton Summit, Preston, has delivered around 240 homes in its past financial year, which ran from February 1 2024 to January 31 2025, and is set to exceed this in the coming 12 months as part of its continued growth across the North.

Breck was formed in 2020 and works in partnership with registered affordable housing providers to bring forward new high-quality homes. It also has an open market development arm, which focuses on land promotion and the development of special projects from luxury homes to retail developments.

The company has an active development pipeline of over 1300 homes across the North West and is currently on-site at five developments in areas including Lancashire and Cheshire.

Breck development at Bourne Road, Thornton

This includes 205 affordable homes in Winsford on behalf of registered affordable housing provider Jigsaw and 104 in Crewe on behalf of Torus. Handovers on both sites are expected to take place throughout this year.

Andy Garnett, director at Breck, said: “Since Breck was formed, we have developed a strong reputation for delivering high-quality affordable housing developments to address the demand across the North West.

“As part of our continued growth, we will be expanding further across the North in 2025, particularly into Yorkshire, where we have agreed terms on three development sites totalling over 120 homes. Planning permissions are expected to be lodged on all three sites by March 2025.

“In addition to our affordable housing division, we are also planning to grow our open market development arm and are currently looking for land with strong development potential for 10-50 homes.”

Among the sites in Breck’s affordable housing pipeline set to commence development in the coming year are Lightfoot Lane in Preston, which gained planning approval in November last year, and Croxton Lane in Middlewich, which gained approval in December.