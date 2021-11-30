Lancashire haulage group launches drive to go electric

Fox Group said it has placed a landmark order which is expected to see it become the first tipper operator in the UK to begin the transition from diesel to electric vehicles.

It is to buy two Volvo FE Electric 6x2 tippers, from North West-based Thomas Hardie Commercials.

The new trucks are expected to enter service in March next year and will be used for local operations in mainly urban areas – taking maximum advantage of their ability to operate both quietly and cleanly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the new Volvo trucks to be bought by Fox Group

Paul Fox, managing director of family-run Fox Group, said: “Placing this order marks the start of the electrification of our fleet. We believe we are the first company in the UK to invest in electric tippers – and one of the first in Europe.

“We are strongly committed to playing our part in the UK’s push to reach net zero and we will be making more of our fleet electric in the future.

"This milestone is just the beginning of the journey, and we believe if the country is serious about substantially reducing carbon emissions, the construction sector needs to join the party – and we are proud to be playing our part and leading from the front.”

Both trucks will be built with a day cab, have Thompsons tipper bodywork, hydraulically-steered rear axle and plated at 27-tonnes; with the additional one-tonne allowance helping to compensate for the additional weight of the vehicle’s batteries.

Charging will be carried out on-site overnight, with each full charge offering a projected range of around 150km – perfect for local urban work.

The FE Electric powertrain consists of two electric motors and a two-speed gearbox, with power being generated by an electric motor with an output of 400 kW and 850 Nm of torque. It’s a solution used by Volvo in thousands of electrified buses used worldwide.

Neil Crook, customer solutions manager at Thomas Hardie Commercials, said: “Without doubt this is one of the most exciting new truck orders I’ve ever taken! Paul and the team at Fox Group recognise that the future is electric, and we can help them to start making that a reality for their business right now.

“Placing the order drives home the message that series production electric trucks are available today to help the UK meet its net zero targets.”

Thomas Hardie Commercials is supplying the trucks backed by a comprehensive Volvo Gold Contract. All scheduled maintenance will take place at the firm’s Preston dealership, where Thomas Hardie Commercials is investing in equipment necessary to maintain the new vehicles on a six-weekly maintenance schedule.

Paul Fox added: “We recognise the changes we need to make as a business won’t happen overnight but, along with introducing two electric trucks in the fleet, we are actively looking at other aspects of the business where we can reduce our carbon footprint even further.”

Based in Blackpool and operating from eight locations, Fox Group specialises in the supply and haulage of aggregates, recycled materials, muck-shift, earthworks and civil engineering projects. Fox has a fleet of more than 90 vehicles.