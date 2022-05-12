Fox Group has acquired the Blackpool based Woods Waste Ltd, the latest addition to its portfolio of companies.

The Whitehills-based group has been on the acquisition trail over the past few months as bosses seek to diversify its operations and offer a wider range of services as well as growing its presence across Lancashire.

Paul Fox of Fox Group, said: “We have a very strong longstanding relationship with Woods Waste and them becoming part of our Group makes perfect sense. They are a successful family run business, employing great people. It allows us to build on our already strong Blackpool presence and their scope of services fits perfectly with us.”

Blackpool based Fox Group has bought Woods Waste

Woods Waste, which has its depot at Annas Road in Westby, specialises in inert waste disposal, recycling, soil supplies and aggregates.

In recent months the Fox Group has made several strategic moves to deliver its strategy of expanding its scope and scale with the most recent acquisition, Cotswold Roller Hire Limited (CRH), giving the Fox Group a nationwide footprint for its operations.

2020 was a key year for the group, with the acquisition of Hurt Plant Hire and CMP, with 2021 welcoming JJ O’Grady Civils.

2022 has now seen the acquisitions of Blackledge Plant Hire, CRH and Woods Waste.

Throughout the Woods Waste deal, Hill Dickinson advised the Fox Group.