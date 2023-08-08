A L Silcocks Fun Fair has visited Fleetwood every summer for almost 100 years, delighting families with its waltzers, dodgems, candyfloss, games and prizes.

But after its latest visit to the town at the weekend, the fair has come under criticism for allowing goldfish to be given away in plastic bags as prizes.

Once a traditional fairground prize, giving away live animals is still legal in England and Wales (but not in Scotland) as long as a child is accompanied by an adult.

Wyre Council said giving away goldfish was “expressly prohibited” under the terms of the Use of Land license conditions granted to A L Silcocks during its visit to Fleetwood's seafront last week (Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6)

But in recent years the nostalgic custom has become less popular due to concerns over the welfare of the fish when handed to those with limited experience of caring for them.

Goldfish can live for as long as 15 years and can grow to 30cm – more than 11 inches – and their welfare is protected by law under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Last weekend, some visitors to the funfair at the sunken car park off The Esplanade were disappointed to see the fish on display as prizes and reported their concerns to Wyre Council.

Since 2021, more than 50 local authorities across England and Wales have banned pets as prizes – so why were goldfish in plastic bags up for grabs in Fleetwood?

Wyre Council said it has contacted Arthur Silcock, 76, who runs A L Silcocks Fun Fairs, and asked him to explain why goldfish were given away as prizes in breach of the Use of Land license conditions during his fair's visit to Fleetwood at the weekend

What did Wyre Council say?

The Council said it was unaware that one of the concession stalls had goldfish as prizes until after the funfair packed up and left the site on Monday. It has since demanded an explanation from A L Silcocks.

It added that giving away goldfish or any other living creature was “expressly prohibited” under the terms of the Use of Land license conditions granted to the funfair operator.

A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: “We were made aware on Monday that one of the concession stalls at the fair in Fleetwood this weekend had goldfish as prizes.

"Wyre Council do not condone the selling, or giving as prizes, of goldfish or any other living creature and this was expressly prohibited under the terms of the Use of Land license conditions.

"We have already contacted the operator with a request to provide a statement on the breach of the license, why this was allowed, and what mitigating action they will take, to ensure this does not happen again.”

A L Silcock’s Fun Fair was approached for comment.

“This is just wrong. A fish is not a prize, it's a living creature”

The controversy led to a number of complaints from those who believe giving away fish as prizes is an outdated tradition which should no longer be happening.

People raised concerns over the welfare of the fish and claim those who win them as prizes are unlikely to be prepared to care for them, or have the knowledge needed to ensure they are properly looked after.

"In my opinion this is totally inhumane and cruel,” said Patricia Mead. “It WAS traditional, as WAS giving tortoises as prizes. But times change.

"I dread to think what some of those young gangs who cause such a lot of trouble on the Prom at night would do with their goldfish prizes!”

Julie Scholes agreed, saying: "Lots of things 'used to happen' but times move on....surely? This is just wrong. A fish is not a prize, it's a living creature!”