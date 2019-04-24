Lancashire firm wins Queen's Award for overseas trade

A Lancashire translation firm has won one of the top rated UK business awards.

Language Insight, a language services provider based in Kirkham has been awarded with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade 2019.

Language Insight of Kirkham

Bosses at the firm said it was an immense honour for Language Insight in the run up to its 10th anniversary later this year.

Founded by managing director, Donna Twose in 2009, the company has demonstrated outstanding year-on-year overseas growth.

It provides transcription, translation and interpreting for a wide range of sectors and industries, with a special focus on market research translation.

It is one of very few Language Service Providers to be globally accredited for both Quality Assurance (ISO 9001) and Information Security (ISO 27001).

Over the past three years, overseas sales have grown by 230 per cent. In 2018, company revenues grew 33.4 per cent globally and international trade now makes up over 49 per cent of Language Insight’s turnover.

he company has expanded from its UK operations and now employs staff all around the globe including New York, Germany and plans to open additional offices in 2019.

Managing director, Donna Twose said: “It is a huge honour for Language Insight to have won The Queen’s Award for Enterprise as it recognises our successes here in the UK and overseas.

“Achieving this award is as a result of an impressive team effort and a strong management team driven by the core values of the business.

“We have grown significantly in recent years which has positioned us as leaders in Market Research translation, and our reputation for exceptional delivery to our clients is matched only by the passion and commitment of the Language Insight team here in the UK, and overseas.

“This is an incredible boost for us and an exciting time for the business.”

Language Insight will celebrate its award during a royal reception for Queen’s Awards winners at Buckingham Palace in the summer.