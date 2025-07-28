Lancashire firm celebrates 98 percent employee satisfaction

Lancashire-based technology firm, Envirovue, is celebrating achieving 98 percent employee satisfaction.

The business, which supports manufacturers and utility companies manage waste in smarter ways - cutting costs, saving time and minimising environmental impact, is currently recruiting for a range of roles across account management, compliance and software engineering.

After welcoming 12 new members of staff over the last year and a projected annual growth of 100 percent, the team enjoyed a weekend of adventure to celebrate the positive feedback across a selection of categories.

The results from Envirovue’s recent employee survey show that the company’s values are resonating strongly across the team, with 86 percent of staff saying they are proud to work at Envirovue and 92 percent reporting they enjoy going to work. More than three quarters (80 percent) see themselves developing a longterm career in the business, and 73 percent would recommend Envirovue as a great place to work to friends.

Envirovue corporate

Director at the waste management firm, Alex Trenbath, said: “It’s brilliant to achieve such a high employee satisfaction rate. Visiting the Lake District was a great way to bring that positivity to life and bond as a team outside of the office.

“From axe throwing to off-road driving experiences, it was mega to organise an action packed weekend away as a demonstration of our commitment to our fantastic people.”

Based in Hardmans Business Centre in Rossendale, Envirovue is leading the way in waste management, developing software to track and automate waste processes through its team of in-house coding and development specialists.

Daniel Redfern, Director at Envirovue, adds: “At Envirovue, our greatest asset is our people. Their expertise and commitment drive the bespoke solutions we deliver, helping clients embrace reuse and circular strategies that go far beyond simply increasing bin collections.

Envirovue team 2025

“We were really pleased that our survey found our team feels supported in their career development. This shows we’re not just building tech, but we’re building futures and, as we grow, nurturing that talent will remain a top priority.”

Earlier this year, Envirovue reported a 98 percent year-on-year growth in revenue in the 2024/25 financial year, highlighting a rising demand for sustainable waste solutions.

To learn more about how Envirovue is working to make the UK waste-free, please visit: www.envirovue.io