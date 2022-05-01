Euxton-based True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners bosses said they were delighted to have won the Professional Adviser Best Financial Advisers to Work For 2022 award.

The award recognises financial advisor firms who are top of the class when it comes to culture, benefits, incentives and employee satisfaction.

The assessment process, overseen by Best Companies Group, was in two-parts. The first part consisted of an employer questionnaire, followed by an anonymous employee feedback survey.

The team from True Bearing in Euxton are celebrating an award win

Staff were invited to give their honest feedback about what it is like to work for True Bearing. The results of the employee survey were analysed according to eight core focus areas. These included Leadership and Planning, Corporate Culture and the Work Environment.

Once both portions of the assessment were completed, companies were benchmarked against each other to determine the winners.

The winners were announced at the Professional Adviser Awards in London.

True Bearing Chairman George Critchley said: “We love to test ourselves versus the best practice nationally. We are chuffed to bits with the results.”

The firm was founded in 2003 and this year announced it was joining forces with a number of regional IFAs across the UK who will collectively be called Amber River Group in a partial acquisition, forming Amber River’s North West hub.