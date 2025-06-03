Lancashire finalists announced for the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards - A national celebration of female-led excellence

Representing sectors as diverse as hospitality, law, training, childcare, and sustainability, these inspiring women are proving that Lancashire is a true powerhouse for female-led enterprise.

Lancashire is once again making headlines for all the right reasons, with an impressive line-up of local businesswomen named as finalists in the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS) - the UK’s largest celebration of female entrepreneurship.

From sustainability champions and standout customer service to ground-breaking care, creative industries and cyber security, 34 women from across Lancashire have been recognised for their entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and impact in their communities and industries.

This year’s finalists represent a wide cross-section of towns across the county showcasing the depth of talent and leadership across the region.

This year, 144 finalists were chosen from over 1,450 nominations and entries. The 2025 cohort reflects the growing strength and scale of female-led enterprise in the UK, with 20% of entrants turning over £1 million or more and a further 5% exceeding £10 million.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, said: “This proves what we’ve always known - the potential in women-led businesses is extraordinary. These figures show that when given the opportunity and support, women scale, succeed, and lead with impact. The EVAS is proud to be shining a light on those who are doing just that.”

The Lancashire finalists will now take part in the next stage of the competition, including interviews with an independent judging panel, a public vote, and the national #EVAS2025 campaign. Finalists will also be invited to join a prestigious EVAS Reception at the House of Commons, where they’ll connect with leading entrepreneurs, policymakers, and past award winners.

Michael Dugdale, Managing Director of Trident Utilities, said: “Sponsoring the Business Woman of the Year award is our way of recognising the incredible achievements of women who are not just excelling in their fields, but redefining them. At Trident, we believe that empowering women in business isn’t just the right thing to do - it’s essential to creating a more innovative, inclusive, and resilient economy.”

Winners will be revealed at a glittering ceremony on Friday, September 26, held in the iconic Empress Ballroom at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, where one woman will also receive the Outstanding Achievement Award for exceptional leadership and long-term business impact.

Alison Allen – Sparks HR Consultancy (New Business)

Alison Colley – Hope’s Therapy Dogs (Health & Wellbeing)

Aimee Bell – Fardella & Bell Estate Agents (Customer Service)

Amanda Dowson – Dowsons Dairies / Mrs Dowsons Farm Park (Hospitality Industry)

Ashley Walker – HSE Advice UK (Customer Service)

Becky Toal – Crowberry Consulting (Professional Services)

Carla Chatburn – Pure Perfection Salons & The Confident Beauty Training Programme (Best Business)

Carol Nuttall – Adlington Law (Customer Service)

Carolyn Tasker – Learning Curve Group – MPCT: Military Academy (Diverse Business)

Charlotte Appleton – Dandelion Days EFL (Not For Profit)

Charlotte Perfetti – Figure (New Business)

Cheryle Britton – YOLO Wellbeing (Health & Wellbeing)

Claire Buckle – Ability Consultancy NW (Inspirational Woman)

Gillian Ashcroft – Exceptional Care (Inspirational Woman)

Helen Tebay – The Sales Lady (Training & Coaching)

Jess Hartley – Sun & Salt by Time For Mezze (Hospitality Industry)

Kathryn Olley – Kathryn Alice Art (Creative Industry)

Kelly Holding – Dalesview Partnership (Employer)

Laura Crowther – The Busy Food Company (Family Business)

Laura Ward – Buckshaw Bunnies Child Care (Employer)

Laura Weldon – StudioLWD (Creative Industry)

Louise Walden-Edwards – VO:ICE Fitness & Wellbeing Academy (New Business)

Michelle Jackson – Citation Cyber (Diverse Business)

Rachael Foster-Jacob – Short But Sweet (Customer Service)

Rachael Hewitt – EG on the Move (Best Business)

Ruth Phillips – Woodchats Coffee Shop (Hospitality Industry)

Samantha Renke – Samantha Renke Ltd (Inspirational Woman)

Sara Tinsley – Dalesview Partnership (Best Business)

Sheila Bryne – Hope Street Community Hub & Cafe (Family Business)

Sophie Lane – Hispania Language School (Young Entrepreneur)

Stephanie Reed – Reed’s Refillery (Sustainable Business)

Susan Rashid – SR Supply Chain Consultants Ltd (SRSCC) (Employer)

Lisa Egan-Woodhouse & Lucie Rohani – Viva PR (Employer)

To view the full list of finalists and find out more about the awards, visit: www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk

