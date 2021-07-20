Lancashire family businesses can be leaders in socially aware businesses governance, says BIBAs sponsor

Norman Tenray, who chairs local charity Age Concern Central Lancashire alongside running his own construction services business, said the stable nature of family-run companies put them in a strong position to pioneer strong environmental and social ideals and display good governance.

He said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had heightened the philanthropic efforts of family businesses and their commitments to local communities.

A good business understands it has a responsibility to re-invest in its community, for mutual benefit of the community and its own business and its workforce.

The BIBAs finals in 2019. This year guests will have to present a negative COVID-19 test before being admitted

Age Concern Central Lancashire is sponsoring the Family Business of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, which will hand out 19 prizes to companies and individuals at a ceremony later this year.

Mr Tenray said: “Social concerns have always been of importance to family-owned businesses and now they are in prime position to reshape around purpose-based leadership.

“For example, the need to adopt more robust social and environmental governance and the opportunities presented by new digital technologies are really driving businesses to think differently.

“With the stability that family ownership brings, I believe they can lead the way to show how businesses can make positive differences to the way they support their communities.”

Norman Tenray

The BIBAs has concluded its judging rounds after six weeks of interviews with businesses from across Lancashire and will confirm its finalists on August 24.

It is scheduled to host its prize-giving ceremony in the Tower Ballroom at the Blackpool Tower on Friday, September 17 with a sell-out audience expected to be in attendance.

All guests attending on the night will be asked to present a negative COVID-19 test before being admitted in to the venue.

Alongside 19 categories where businesses and individuals from across Lancashire have been able to enter, The BIBAs will also be handing out its lifetime achievement award, Lancastrian of the Year.

For further details about The BIBAs, visit the awards’ official website at www.thebibas.co.uk.