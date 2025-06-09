Lancashire envelope firm's future is sealed after competitor acquires it

A Lancashire firm has been acquired by a leading printing and packaging competitor in a deal that could create over 20 new jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Encore Group has acquired Heritage Envelopes Limited, bringing together two of the UK’s longest established and most successful envelope manufacturers.

Already boasting a workforce of over 300 staff, the deal will not only secure many existing jobs but create new roles at Encore’s sites in Washington and Dewsbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Acquiring Heritage brings together two highly respected names in the envelope world and enables our group to bolster production levels,” said Encore’s Managing Director, David Cooper.

David Cooper, from The Encore Group

The acquisition marks yet more growth for The Encore Group, which has gone from strength to strength since forming over 40 years ago – establishing itself as the leading one-stop shop for bespoke printed envelopes.

In 2023, it acquired a huge new logistics site in Peterlee to cope with soaring demand.

The acquisition of Heritage Envelopes Limited, from Mayer-Kuvert-network GmbH for an undisclosed sum, will provide much-needed consolidation to help maintain a healthy envelope market, throughout both the UK and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blackburn-based business has been acquired as a going concern and will continue to trade as a subsidiary of Encore.

The Encore Group has acquited Heritage Envelopes, in Blackburn

And David added it will be “business as usual”, with current customer and supplier accounts remaining- and operating seamlessly – with Heritage.

“The high level of service that is associated with Encore will be received by clients of both businesses with no interruption to supply,” he added.

The acquisition, which was completed on Tuesday (June 3), is the latest from Encore which previously purchased Great Northern Envelopes in a deal which helped expand the company into Yorkshire whilst saving over 50 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Heritage Managing Director, Mark Sears, will continue in the same role with Bestpac UK Ltd, a paper bag manufacturing business owned by Heritage and which will also continue to operate.

“This deal is important for both parties as it allows Mayer to concentrate solely an exciting phase of growth for Bestpac and for Encore to boost its envelope volumes in what is a very tough market,” added Mark.