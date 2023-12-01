Lancashire entrepreneur celebrates with Fearless Female Festival

Lancashire based Liz Boswell, of Bold Moves Coaching, celebrated the end of a successful year with her first festival for fearless females.

The event which took place at the Shireburn Arms hotel and restaurant, included inspirational speakers, from the Bold Moves Academy. Christmas lunch was enjoyed by twenty-two businesswomen from across Lancashire to toast their achievements, network and focus on plans for 2024. Concluding the day with a rousing song to the delight of everyone.

Liz launched the Bold Moves Academy in October 2022. There are currently sixteen members, with numbers growing steadily. Liz’s aim is for thirty by the end of 2024. As part of the academy, members can enjoy a Bold goal setting session, unlimited access to a library of masterclasses. Monthly online group coaching sessions and networking opportunities.

There are practical tips and techniques to improve public speaking, opportunities to practice speaking in a safe space, empowering support, and feedback to build confidence and much more. Members can also enjoy discounts at other live events and one to one coaching sessions.

Fearless Females at the Festival. Photo: Liz Henson Photography

With men outnumbering women on speaking panels, Liz wants to enable women to take up opportunities to speak at events, raising their profiles and share their skills to educate other female entrepreneurs, helping them to grow their businesses.

“I started the academy because I kept going to networking events, meeting women with incredible stories, but too afraid to promote their businesses. I wanted to create accessible, affordable learning opportunities for women, to enable them to build their confidence in speaking, in a safe environment surrounded by a supportive community. These women can have a great impact on the growth of the economy in the North by scaling their businesses together.”