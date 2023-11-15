Lancashire eateries given new food hygiene ratings including Subway and Union Burrito
The Food Standards Agency's website shows two Lancashire eateries have been given new ratings.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
1. Subway Skelmersdale Road, Bickerstaffe - 4 out of 5 rating
Subway, a takeaway at Starbucks, Skelmersdale Road, Bickerstaffe, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
2. Union Burrito, a takeaway at Edge Hill University - 1 out of 5.
Union Burrito, a takeaway at Edge Hill University, St Helens Road, Ormskirk, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on October 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google