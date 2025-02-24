Lancashire developer's cash support for foodbank
Located close to the homebuilder’s Inglewhite Meadow development in Longridge, Ribble Valley Foodbank first opened in 2013 through the local Churches Together charity.
It’s now well established under the umbrella of the Ribble Valley Gateway Trust which also encompasses two other local charities.
Rachel Shelley, Administrator of the Ribble Valley Foodbank, said: “Thank you to everyone, including David Wilson Homes, who give so generously. Without them, adults and children in the Ribble Valley would be without food and support.
“The need for help is growing and the Ribble Valley Foodbank will continue to help people not only with food needs, but also in their challenging conditions. We totally rely on donations of money and food to run and stock the foodbank.”
The foodbank now has over 80 volunteers, across two centres, who are serving their community by meeting the needs of those in food poverty in the Ribble Valley.
Rachel said: “Local agencies provide support through the Olive Branch Café which is an extension of the foodbank on a Friday Morning.”
According to data posted by the UK government in April 2024, the north west has one of the highest levels of food poverty in the country, with 6% of residents having low food security and a further 6% having very low food security.
Claire Jarvis, managing director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are proud to support the Ribble Valley Foodbank in its efforts to provide much needed food and security to people in the local community.
“We are committed to helping local community groups and organisations to make a positive impact on the areas in which we build new homes.”
