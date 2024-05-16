Lancashire design agency partners with NWL Chamber of Commerce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fylde-based branding design consultancy, StudioLWD, is confirmed as the latest strategic partner of the NWL Chamber of Commerce.

Headed up by Laura Weldon, the specialist Poulton firm are working with the Chamber to offer fellow members their expertise through a comprehensive suite of services, ranging from brand consultancy and strategy to design support for marketing teams.

StudioLWD has quickly grown to become one of the most respected in their field, nationally, providing a top-quality service for a sizeable client base, in a vast number of sectors.

Laura Weldon, founder of StudioLWD, said of the partnership: “We’re delighted to become a strategic partner of the Chamber. The opportunity to build on our current relationships with Chamber members and partner with such an established, respected organisation is one that we’re truly excited about, aligning further with such impressive businesses in our community.”

Laura Weldon of Studio LWD

Patron membership is the most strategic and influential partnership the Chamber offers and is limited to just a handful of selected organisations.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce commented: "StudioLWD are a respected and active member of the local business community. We are delighted that they have chosen to become a Chamber Patron member and work more closely with us to deliver yet another tangible business benefit to Chamber members.

“The Chamber represents, supports, and promotes over 1,600 companies, from its offices in Preston and Blackpool, on a wide range of issues.

“Each Patron has committed to the Chamber, over and above the cost of the standard annual membership subscription, confirming their commitment, not only to the Chamber, but to the wider business community.”

StudioLWD stands as a driver of innovation and creativity in the world of branding. Laura’s distinguished career has seen her leave an indelible mark on renowned brands such as Virgin, Aldi, Tesco, Nike, and the British Council, among others.

With a passion for positioning strategy and design, StudioLWD is dedicated to aligning a meaningful approach with striking design, to power growth and drive change in organisations.