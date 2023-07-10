News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire County Council visit Fox Group Railhead

Following on from Fox Group opening the Leyland railhead in January 2023, Lancashire County Council paid them a visit to witness the unloading of a freight train on Tuesday June 20.
By Zowi WhittakerContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST- 2 min read

The railhead was reopened on Monday January 9 2023, with the first train arriving from Tunstead at 22:42, loaded with aggregates. The Freightliner train held 1,800 tonnes of material, the equivalent of 95 x 8 wheeler loads.

Representatives from Lancashire County Council witnessed a freight train arrive just before 11:15am on Tuesday June 20, 2023, loaded with aggregates. The train delivered circa 1,760 tonnes of MOT Type 1, from Tunstead, with the material to be supplied to the local area.

Lancashire County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "This is a very positive step forward for Lancashire in terms of sustainability and in cutting carbon emissions, making for a much more environmentally friendly means of hauling products.

"Thanks to this forward thinking and sustainable initiative, material is now being delivered straight from the Freightliner train to customers via Fox Group's wagons, keeping the tradition of the railhead going, and boosting businesses right across Lancashire and the local economy."

Lancashire County Councillor Ron Woollam, also chairman of Lancashire County Developments Ltd (LCDL), said: "We have been working closely with Fox Group to enhance their sustainability initiatives, and thanks to the restoration of this historic railhead link, more material is being delivered to our region in a much more efficient and green way." "We are delighted that the railhead has been restored back to its intended purposes, with freight trains delivering concrete aggregates like gravel, sand and crushed rock to Fox Group's wagons at the railhead since the spring."

Paul Fox, Managing Director of Fox Group commented “We have been thrilled with the results that we have had from the reopening of the Railhead, becoming busier each week. Sustainability is high on our agenda and so being able to transport our aggregates in a much more sustainable way has been key. We value our partnerships with Lancashire County Council, Freightliner and Tarmac’s Rail team, and will continue to develop these relationships.”

