Lancashire could get jobs boost via bid to sell Eurofighter to Finland

The Eurofighter

Finland is seeking to acquire an aircraft to replace the F-18 Hornet aircraft currently in service with its Air Force, and will select from the competitors later this year.

BAE Systems, which employs around 10,000 people at its sites in Warton and Samlesbury, is leading the bid on behalf of the four-nation Eurofighter consortium, made up of the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

If Eurofighter is successful in the competition, workers in Lancashire would play a major role in supporting the delivery of the offer

Eurofighter has submitted its best and final offer (BAFO) to Finland promising an enduring European partnership, highly-skilled jobs and proven capability which will remain the backbone of air power for decades to come.

The offer to Finland’s HX fighter replacement programme is backed by the Governments, air forces and industries of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain, which make up the Eurofighter partner nations.

It includes an invitation for Finland to have a role in the future capability development of an advanced new radar for Eurofighter and over 80 packages of work for Finnish companies including a final assembly line, engine build and maintenance, and research and development projects being spearheaded by MBDA.

Andrea Thompson, Managing Director Europe & International, BAE Systems Air, said the 80 work packages included in the bid included technology transfer on mission data generation and electronic warfare, as well as extensive maintenance, repair and overhaul capability.