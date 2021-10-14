Lancashire construction firm's £3.2m school build success

Catterall-based Collinson Construction’s traditional division, built the new four court sports hall, fitness suite, three state-of the-art science laboratories and two classrooms at Backwell, Bristol, to boost both sporting opportunities and teaching space at the school.

Students began using the new facilities in September, with science, PE, and business and economics being taught in the new buildings.

Robert Duxbury, managing director at Collinson Construction, said: “We’re proud to have worked alongside Backwell School to bring these inspiring new spaces to life.

The new sports hall built by Collinson of Catterall

“The new sports facilities have not only helped create better sporting opportunities for Backwell students, but will encourage the wider community to take part in more physical exercise too.

“This is a great project that has brought together a mixture of building techniques, including a traditionally built block of new science classrooms which brings the science teaching spaces in line with the rest of the school’s building quality, while also giving the school additional teaching space to deliver classes in a more covid-secure way.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the students make use of in the years ahead.”

The project was part-funded by the Department of Education’s priority schools building programme.

Sports science labs

The new facility was handed over at a grand opening and unveiling of a commemorative plaque. It was opened by historian, writer and film-maker Professor David Adetayo Olusoga who, praised the build saying: “The new building transforms the environment in which Backwell students can learn.

“They’re leaving behind classrooms intended for people of my generation and are stepping into a properly 21st century space."

Jon Nunes, headteacher of Backwell School, said: “The new building looks fantastic. It is spacious, bright and modern. It will be home to lessons in three different disciplines - PE, science, and business and economics, and means the school can finally stop teaching in the pre-fabricated huts that were installed as temporary classrooms way back in the 1980s."