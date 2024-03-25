Lancashire college partnership promotes farming sustainability

Myerscough College has partnered with Vogelsang agricultural machinery manufacturers to raise awareness of slurry management. Under the clean air act, DEFRA aims to reduce agricultural emissions and separating slurry to improve storage and application is an important step to fulfilling its goals.
By Sarah AllinContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andy Hayhurst, from Vogelsang said: “Working with local dealer John Singleton we will be demonstrating a mobile XSplit slurry separator at Myerscough College to help educate students on how technology can improve agricultural sustainability.

“Making the most of natural fertiliser is vital to the sustainability of all farming systems. It reduces reliance on artificial fertilisers and helps to manage and utilise a readily available resource. This event will showcase advances in agricultural machinery and how it can help drive farming efficiencies.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The joint event will take place from 16th -18th April at the college and will include demonstrations on how agriculture can better manage slurry to reduce slurry storage needs, produce green bedding for livestock and reduce ammonia emissions when applying slurry to crops.

To attend the event at Myerscough College contact [email protected] or call 07817 986 561.

Related topics:DEFRALancashire