Lancashire college partnership promotes farming sustainability
Andy Hayhurst, from Vogelsang said: “Working with local dealer John Singleton we will be demonstrating a mobile XSplit slurry separator at Myerscough College to help educate students on how technology can improve agricultural sustainability.
“Making the most of natural fertiliser is vital to the sustainability of all farming systems. It reduces reliance on artificial fertilisers and helps to manage and utilise a readily available resource. This event will showcase advances in agricultural machinery and how it can help drive farming efficiencies.”
The joint event will take place from 16th -18th April at the college and will include demonstrations on how agriculture can better manage slurry to reduce slurry storage needs, produce green bedding for livestock and reduce ammonia emissions when applying slurry to crops.
To attend the event at Myerscough College contact [email protected] or call 07817 986 561.