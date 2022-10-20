The great and good of Lancashire came out in force to Dewlay Cheesemakers of Garstang to celebrate as Cheese Matters were honoured to receive the Queen's Award for Enterprise.

At the ceremony, the award was presented by The Lord Shuttleworth, Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, and was also attended by the mayors of Wyre and Garstang.

As this was the very last Queen's Award ceremony to be performed in Lancashire, it was a poignant affair, but, nonetheless a celebration of achievement and growth for the Garstang business.

John Carr, owner of exporters Cheese Matters, which has won a Queen's Award for Enterprise

The reception was held at the region's premier cheese makers, Dewlay of Garstang. A wonderful assortment of Dewlay's cheeses was presented to The Lord Lieutenant on his departure.

John Carr, owner of Cheese Matters accepted the framed certificate from the Lord Lieutenant and was equally optimistic about the future of exporting cheese to world markets.

He said: “We see this award as a launchpad for further growth “ said John “ but it’s important we don’t look backwards too much, or we can trip up when we accelerate going forward, and we are zooming ahead!”

Managing Director Mr. David Orchard, explained the outstanding business gains made by Cheese Matters over a short 4 years and how the business now exports to over 20 countries, as well selling an array of cheese from ‘practically every surviving cheese maker in Lancashire.’

