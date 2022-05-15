Chris Brown, Managing Director at Brown & Co who is the new president of the Lancashire and South Lakeland branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales Lancashire

He takes the reins from past president Shru Morris, who led during 2021-2022.

Chris is Managing Director at Brown & Co, based at Marsh Mill, Thornton, and said he will focus on supporting Lancashire and South Lakeland’s 1,880 members across the area; continuing to develop ICAEW influence within the regional political and business agenda; and providing member support via activities and events, both virtually and in person.

Speaking of his appointment, Chris said: “I am passionate about the area and what we offer to the wider culture and economy of the UK. This role offers the chance to represent the chartered accountancy profession and ensure our voices are heard regarding the Levelling Up agenda and the need to move towards a sustainable and green economy. It is an honour to represent members and I’m very much looking forward to the year ahead.

“I aim to encourage local members, in both practice and business, to engage with us so that we can provide effective support and ensure that the views of chartered accountants are promoted both locally and nationally. I also aim to build on the excellent work of my predecessor by continuing to deliver high-quality events to support members, especially as we come out of the pandemic.”