Lancashire chamber of commerce welcomes print specialist as a partner

Mina Print, based at The Pavilions in Avroe Crescent, but servicing clients across the UK, the firm has committed to working with the Chamber to offer fellow members their expertise and efficiency.

The chamber said the organisation had quickly grown to become one of the most respected in its field, through first-class customer service, and unrivaled product range.

Managing director, Jake Adams, said of the partnership: “I am delighted that we have joined NWL Chamber of Commerce’s Patron family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Adams of Mina Print

"This is a huge achievement for our business as we look to expand throughout the region. Being able to tap into the resources of the Chamber, and establish relationships with the wealth of businesses throughout the membership, will help bolster our expansion plans.

"I would like to thank Babs Murphy and the NWL Chamber of Commerce for their support and guidance since our business first joined in 2016."

The Chamber’s patron membership offers a select number of quality organisations a platform to promote their commitment to the region’s business community through offering outstanding services and customer care.

Patron membership is the most strategic and influential partnership the chamber offers and is limited to just a handful of selected organisations, in non-competing sectors.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “Mina Print is a well-respected business and active member of the chamber. We are delighted that Jake has chosen to become a patron member.

“Jake was the first ever winner of the BIBAs Most Inspiring Young Person’ award in 2016; it’s been a pleasure to see his business grow and develop in recent years”.