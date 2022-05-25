For the past three consecutive years, Alcedo Care Group has grown its turnover by an average of 98 per cent. Now, for the the year ending 31 March, 2022, it has upped its turnover once again, by 94 per cent, to £15m.

With turnover at a current rate of well over £20m, bosses said it was also on track to achieve its forecast for the year ending March 2023.

They added that the increase in turnover had not been achieved at the expense of profitability, since Alcedo’s EBITDA has increased to around 10 per cent.

Jo and Andy Boardman of Alcedo Care Group which has seen its turnover hit £15m

Under the guidance of husband and wife team, Andy and Jo Boardman, the family-run business, which has its Blackpool base at Amy Johnson Way, has expanded at pace with new service offerings, the opening of new offices and the recruitment of more than 350 care professionals.

Six new Alcedo offices have opened in the last 12 months alone, representing an investment of £1.2m for the home care provider and bringing its total number of offices across the region to 11 with 15 different business streams. Furthermore, it has continually responded to market demands with the introduction of new services such as complex care and live-in care.

To deliver on the increased demand for its exceptional home care services an unprecedented recruitment drive is under way with the care group aiming to appoint more than 1,000 people in 2022.

Alcedo launched its new live-in care service due to rising demand, which helped increase turnover

Alcedo said it was on track to increase annual turnover to £60m, increase annual client care hours from 1million to 2.5million and to continue to grow its team by at least 1,000 annually.

Managing director Andy Boardman said: “More and more people are choosing to be cared for in their own homes, rather than move into traditional residential care facilities, which has resulted in a huge increase in demand for home care services and a period of sustained growth for us which will continue.

“We strive to provide the very best home care services to vulnerable people right across the North West region, delivered by our passionate, caring and ever growing professional team, and we are all committed in our goal to become the largest independent quality home care provider in the North of England by 2025.