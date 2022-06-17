Teams from Lookers' Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn and Stockport dealerships held a charity football match

Teams from four Lookers dealerships across the North West have gone head-to-head at a charity football match in aid of Ben, the charity which supports people in need and families in the automotive sector.

Raising £605, staff at Blackpool and Blackburn Volkswagen joined forces to take on Preston Volkswagen and Stockport Volvo.

The teams spent an evening at AFC Darwen for the match, which saw Volkswagen Blackpool and Blackburn beat their opponents in a spectacular 7-0 victory.

The victorious Blackpool and Blackburn team

John Knight, general manager at Lookers Volkswagen Blackpool, said: “It was a great way to spend a Friday night, and we’re thrilled to have raised so much for Ben, a charity we’re very proud to support at Lookers.

“The work they do for people from the automotive industry is something we’re all very grateful for and we’re delighted to show our support. The fact my team won was an added bonus, but we’re delighted that everyone from across all four dealerships was able to take the time to get involved.”

Leading car dealership Lookers is a long-time supporter of Ben, which provides help and support for people in the automotive industry as they navigate life and its challenges.

In 2018, Lookers raised more than £215,000 for the charity.