Lancashire car dealership backs PNE Community and Education Trust’s Easter campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to the partnership, the Trust will distribute Easter eggs to children across various community groups, faith groups and schools across Preston.

The Easter eggs will be distributed to low-income families, food banks, and some young people in Preston's most deprived areas. The Trust will share the eggs in the lead-up to Easter, over the Easter weekend, and at Preston North End's home fixture against Rotherham on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter egg initiative began during the UK's first COVID-19 lockdown. This year, two local businesses have backed the campaign, Pendle Hill Properties and Bowker Motor Group, who are backing the campaign for the second year running.

L to R; Jack Mountain Head of Fundraising at PNE Community and Education Trust and Jonathan Rogan, h

Jonathan Rogan, director at Bowker BMW, said: "At Bowker, we are big fans of the positive impact that Preston North End Community and Education Trust has on the lives of local families. That’s why we wanted to support the campaign for a second year. I know it’s a simple gesture, but we hope it will comfort those within our community who deserve it the most."

For PNE Community and Education Trust, Jack Mountain said: "Thank you, Bowker Motor Group, for your generous donation of Easter Eggs. Your contribution ensures that those in our community who are most in need receive a gift over Easter. The Easter Eggs will be distributed locally, and like in previous years, we know the children love them."