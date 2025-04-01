Lancashire businesses urged to prepare for Martyn’s Law with exclusive training course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses across Lancashire are being urged to act ahead of the introduction of Martyn’s Law, a crucial new piece of legislation designed to strengthen security and preparedness against terrorism, in venues and businesses across the country.

To support companies in understanding their responsibilities, and preparing for the impending legislation, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce is launching a specialist training course on May 29, offering essential guidance on compliance and best practices.

Martyn’s Law, named in memory of Martyn Hett, who tragically lost his life in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017, has now received Royal Assent after years of dedicated campaigning by his mother, Figen Murray OBE.

The law will require venues, event spaces, hotels, bars, restaurants, retail establishments, places of worship, sports stadiums, and other public spaces to have detailed plans in place for evacuation, invacuation, lockdown, and communication in the event of a terror attack.

Ms Murray said: “The campaign for Martyn’s Law has been a long journey, which has lasted more than six years. It’s really important for businesses and venues to take on board what is required under Martyn’s Law and think now what needs to be implemented and not wait.

“It’s important that every venue educates its staff so that everyone knows what to do should such a situation arise and how to educate and communicate.”

The threat of terrorism remains significant. Since 2014, 15 attacks have occurred in the UK, with 43 late-stage plots thwarted. The risk to businesses is real, making preparation and compliance non-negotiable.

This in-person training session—the only one of its kind in the region—will provide attendees with:

A clear understanding of Martyn’s Law and its direct impact on businesses

Practical steps to assess risks and implement effective security measures

Expert guidance from licensing and first aid and trauma specialists to ensure full compliance

Networking opportunities with peers and security professionals to share best practices

Failure to comply with Martyn’s Law could have serious financial and operational consequences. The Government’s designated compliance enforcement agency, the SIA, has the authority to issue penalties of up to £10,000 for standard duty premises and as much as £18 million or 5% of worldwide revenue for enhanced duty premises or large-scale events.

This course is essential for business owners, venue managers, operations managers, site managers, security teams, event coordinators & organisers, and compliance officers—anyone responsible for the safety of customers and staff.

Course Details:

Date: May 29

Time: 9:30am – 4pm

Location: Chamber Meeting Space, North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, Preston

Cost: Members £249 | Affiliates £349 | Non-members £449

Limited spaces available – book now! [email protected]