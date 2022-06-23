Established exporters will be among the speakers at an event to be held later this month to offer first-hand advice on making those first steps.

A raft of North West businesses will aim to showcase the easy way to export at the free event and help others find out about the opportunities, challenges and results of exporting.

They will be joined by experts from the Department for International Trade (DIT) whose job it is to facilitate overseas trade.

Lancashire businesses can get tips for starting to export at a free event later this month

Export North West: First Steps To Export will take place at Bolton Whites Hotel on June 28

The event will feature guidance, first-hand experiences and Q&As with businesses including Xlporo, Wolftown Distillery and p3od explaining how they successfully exported and business experts who have helped various companies to break into international markets.

Cath Griffiths, director trade finance at Barclays Bank will advise on mitigating risks of exporting and can answer finance questions, while John Pickervance, head of commercial at Forbes Solicitors

Chris Baxter from teh DIT will be a speaker at the exporting event

will provide delegates with need-to-know information from a legal point of view.

The DIT will also shine a spotlight on the wealth of support available for new exporters including personal advisors, workshops, long-term programmes, financial advice and funding.

Chris Baxter of the DIT said: “Exporting presents a huge opportunity for a wide variety of businesses, whether you’re looking to target specific countries or go truly global.

“But we appreciate that while the rewards are there, many organisations simply don’t know what the first steps to take. This is event is for those businesses, it’s a signpost of what to do, what help is available, and some relatable stories from businesses who have been there and done it to show what’s possible.”

Attendees will be able to speak with DIT representatives to ask questions and make connections with advisors and will have the opportunity to network with other like-minded businesses who are also looking to take the first steps into selling their products and services overseas.