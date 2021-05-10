Lancashire businesses target recruitment ahead of the big reopening

Businesses large and small are making recruitment a priority as they plan their way out of lockdown for the future, according to Fylde executive recruiters Walmsley Wilkinson.

Many organisations are taking a step back to understand what the future looks like and what skills they really need longer term as we emerge out of the pandemic, they say.

Walmsley Wilkinson Director Linda Walmsley said: “As the business world around them has changed, many employers have used the time during lockdown to plan the way ahead and the people they need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Walmsley

“Location of an employee isn’t as important, we’ve found a balance between office and home and businesses have worked efficiently with technology.

“In many ways, the pandemic has made employers realise what an important role recruitment plays in the development of their business.

“They have reviewed and improved their hiring processes as a result and they are clearer about the skills they need.

“The clients that we have been partnering with value diversity, understand what good looks like and are confident in making timely decisions to secure the talent they need. It’s all about effective partnering, process and pace when you are hiring in 2021.”

The latest UK Report on Jobs, compiled for the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG, shows that demand for workers grew rapidly in March driven by marked increases in both permanent and temporary vacancies.

In the report, any index over 50 represented growth on the previous month. For permanent placements, the UK recorded 59.2 in March, up from 47.1 in February. The Midlands increased fastest with a score of 61.7, the North was at 57.5, while London recorded 58.9.

Blackpool Gazette: