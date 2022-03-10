After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Blackpool-based Pink Link welcomed more than 200 guests to the business networking group’s International Women’s Day event at Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium.
From handmade soaps and skincare to coaching and legal services, business was booming in the Guild Lounge as exhibitors enjoyed the opportunity to get together once more and do some serious networking as well as hear from inspirational speakers.
1. International Women's Day business event at Preston North End organised by Pink Link
IWD event speaker Alison Edgar MBE of Smash It! is a best selling author and voted twice as one of the UK's top 10 Business Advisers. She is also known as the Entrepreneur’s Godmother. From humble beginnings in Clydebank and discovering she had dyslexia she has gone onto to work with some of the world’s most recognisable blue chip companies.
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. International Women's Day business event at Preston North End organised by Pink Link.Jane James from Little Voices with Coral Horn.
The other inspirational speaker was Jane James from Little Voices, seen here with Coral Horn. With an operatic background, Jane James, started Little Voices after a serious health issue and a relationship breakdown. The business helps youngsters, from 4 to 18, build confidence and vital life skills whilst nurturing their talent through drama and singing. With a 3 month old baby and a handful of students she went on to become one of the UK’s leading female franchisors, helping other women to build successful businesses of their own.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. International Women's Day business event at Preston North End organised by Pink Link. Rachael Nixon from Excel Coaching.
Among the many business women exhibiting at Deepdale was Rachael Nixon from Excel Coaching
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. International Women's Day business event at Preston North End organised by Pink Link. Julia Emelogu from Joolzery.
Another of the business women there was Julia Emelogu from Joolzery
Photo: Daniel Martino