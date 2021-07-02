Lancashire businesses report growth and growing confidence after lockdowns recede

Firms within the service sector reported significant improvements – particularly in domestic sales, increasing workforce, and cashflow.

The quarterly survey conducted by the Chambers of Commerce in Lancashire gathered information from local businesses comparing how they have performed compared to the previous quarter and forecasting how they will perform in the next quarter.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, service businesses are reporting growth over the last quarter and a positive outlook for the next three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confidence is beginning to rise in manufacturing

The biggest concern facing service firms is in recruiting staff, with 70 per cent reporting difficulties in doing so.

Manufacturing, having started to recover in earlier quarters, has reported less clear growth but still shows a generally positive trend. There are, however, some areas of concern for the sector’s businesses.

Exporting is still proving difficult with contraction in both sales and orders. Of major concern to manufacturers is the increasing cost of raw materials. Seventy four per cent of firms in the sector believe their prices will have to go up.

Geoff Mason, policy manager at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “It is fantastic news to see our service businesses seeing conditions improve as restrictions have eased.

Geoff Mason

“After a tumultuous year, many are still in a precarious position. So much depends on the final stage of the re-opening taking place and for there to be no further restrictions put in place.

“While the news for the last quarter is good and the outlook for the future positive, we must remember these are building from an historically low baseline."

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “The cost and supply difficulties of raw materials is major concern. If these costs do not prove to be transitory, the long-term effects will be seen through a lack of investment in capital expenditure, training and recruitment.

"This comes at a time when investment in all of those areas is essential with increased automation, digitalisation and the move to net zero.

Babs Murphy