Lancashire Fire and Rescue is offering advice to businesses about their obligations under new rules

The team is sharing fire safety advice and information highlighting the ongoing importance of fire safety and continuing to raise awareness about recent and upcoming changes in legislation.

The campaign aims to make businesses and the owners/managers of multi-occupied residential buildings more aware of their fire safety responsibilities and to ensure that their staff have information to help prevent and respond to fire in workplaces.

Earlier in 2022, the government introduced the Fire Safety Act which strengthened the Fire Safety Order to improve safety in multi-occupied residential buildings. The Act clarified that the responsible person must assess and manage the risk of fire for the structure and external walls, including cladding, balconies and windows. The Act also emphasised the importance of fire doors that open into escape routes.

In January 2023, the government also intends to introduce the Fire Safety (England) Regulations. These will address Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 recommendations and set out additional requirements for multi-occupied residential buildings which vary in accordance with building height.

Businesses and the owners/managers of multi-occupied residential buildings must comply with the law to protect the people that live, work, and visit their buildings. The additional benefits of compliance also mean being more prepared if the worst does happen, minimising the potential for injury, fire and smoke damage, and reducing broader impacts fire can have business continuity and housing provision.

Head of Prevention and Protection, Area Manager Mark Hutton said: “Fire and rescue services are committed to helping businesses and the owners/managers of multi-occupied residential buildings to better understand fire risk, how fire safety law applies to them, and the multitude of benefits of compliance.