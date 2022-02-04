Lancashire businesses invited to discover degree apprenticeship benefits at two free UCLan events next week

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) is inviting regional businesses to learn more about how they can build their workforce through degree apprenticeships at two free events organised to mark National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place between February 7 and 13.

The events will take place at both the Preston and Burnley Campuses and are designed to showcase the benefits of degree apprenticeships to employers and the many options available to them, from Level 2 up to Level 7, which is the equivalent to a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

The Preston Campus event takes place on Tuesday 8 February from 2.30pm – 5.00pm and the Burnley Campus event is on Thursday 10 February 9.00am – 11.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UCLan are hosting two events next week for local businesses to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

Martin Blunt, Head of the Enterprise and Engagement Unit at UCLan, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming businesses onto our campuses where they can speak to representatives from the University and meet other employers and employees who have already benefited from degree apprenticeships.”

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2022 is Build the Future, and attendees will hear from employers who have developed their workforce through degree apprenticeships including Royal Mail, IoT Horizon Ltd and Bellyflop TV, as well as from learners who have recently completed a degree apprenticeship.

UCLan currently has around 1,800 degree apprentices on 30 programmes across a wide range of sectors including building services, construction, digital, engineering, healthcare, legal, management, policing and professional services, and works with more than 200 employers.

Alma Stewart, a communications officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, recently completed a degree apprenticeship in digital marketing through UCLan and graduated with a first-class honours.

She said: “The skills I have leaned have be invaluable not only in relation to my role as a communications officer in the NHS, but also on a personal level particularly in time-management and critical thinking.

“As a 51 year-old mum, I never thought it would be possible to get a degree, but thanks to UCLan’s degree apprenticeship programme, I can advise anyone that it is never too late to achieve! I am even considering going onto study a PhD, something I have never considered before completing this course.”

Martin Blunt added: “UCLan is the largest provider of degree apprenticeships in the region and since uniting with training provider Training 2000, offers the full range of apprenticeships to suit employer needs. Our apprenticeship focus is aligned with the skills strategy of the Lancashire Economic Partnership to ensure that we meet the skills needs of the region to benefit the employer, employee and the wider communities.”

Both the Preston and Burnley events are free, but attendees are asked to register online, you can do so via the links above, or search ‘UCLan events’ and click on National Apprenticeship Week Showcase.