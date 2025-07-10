Lancashire businesses hear regeneration holds key to long-term growth at Chamber event

Lancashire’s regeneration projects hold the key for long-term growth and opportunities, business leaders have been told.

More than 60 business leaders and stakeholders gathered at The Mill Café at St Catherine’s Hospice this morning for the latest Lancashire Economic Breakfast – an event focused on long-term economic opportunity through regeneration amid continuing short-term uncertainty.

Sponsored by leading independent law firm Brabners, the breakfast event provided a first look at the results of the latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) – a mixed bag that highlighted ongoing concerns about costs, recruitment challenges, and flatlining customer demand across key sectors.

This quarter’s theme, which concentrated on construction and regeneration, set an optimistic tone, with a panel of experts outlining how investment in regeneration and place-making can help Lancashire secure a prosperous future.

Panel members included leading figures from business, local government and economic development, who explored how major regeneration projects – from city centre masterplans to transport investment and business innovation hubs – are creating opportunity and boosting confidence despite broader economic headwinds.

Current and future Lancashire projects include:

Redevelopment of Preston City Centre

£100m funding for Eden North, Morecambe

National Cyber Force HQ, Samlesbury Enterprise Zone

Redevelopment of Blackpool’s tourism offering

Jennie Jones, partner in the construction team at Brabners, which has a full-service regeneration team of over 120 experts in real estate development, planning, public procurement, housing and construction law, said: “While the results of this quarter’s QES paint a slightly improved picture on the end of last year, uncertainty remains among Lancashire businesses about the direction of travel economically.

“We believe the key to long-term economic growth comes from the regeneration of our towns and cities across the North – through the revival of underused brownfield sites and the creation of sustainable places that are fit for the future. However, as explored in Brabners Building Links events, the construction and real estate sectors face a myriad of challenges including rising energy, labour and material costs, critical skills shortage, planning delays, and regulatory reforms including the Building Safety Act.

“Government investment into our towns and communities is something that Brabners has continually called for alongside our True North network, however, without creating the conditions that allow businesses to invest, the private sector cannot fully support and capitalise on Lancashire’s huge opportunity to reach its economic potential. It is our strong belief that success lies in businesses and policymakers working collaboratively to build thriving regional eco-systems.”

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the NWL Chamber, said: “While the QES results reveal the challenges many of our members are continuing to face, particularly around inflationary pressures and skilled workforce shortages, the conversation today clearly pointed towards optimism.

“Regeneration-led growth is not just about new buildings – it’s about creating thriving, connected communities and commercial ecosystems that attract talent, boost investment and deliver real long-term value to Lancashire.”