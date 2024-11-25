Lancashire businesses encouraged to have their say in Q4 Quarterly Economic Survey

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce is urging businesses across the county to take part in the Q4 Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) which is now open for responses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by purpose-led independent law firm Brabners which also sponsored the Q3 QES, this essential survey offers a unique opportunity for Lancashire businesses to voice their experiences, challenges, and views on the current economic climate, playing a critical role in shaping regional economic policy and support strategies.

The QES gathers key data on issues such as domestic and export sales, workforce trends, investment intentions, and overall business confidence. By participating, businesses contribute valuable insights that help identify both challenges and opportunities in Lancashire, providing a vital snapshot of the economy’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey also features questions on areas including devolution, investment and skills, helping Brabners and its True North network gain further insight into the sentiments of the business community toward key opportunities and challenges over the coming 12 months.

The Lancashire Quarterly Economic Survey

True North is a network of like-minded organisations committed to supporting the future of the North which currently has over 300 members.

The results of the survey are shared with the British Chambers of Commerce, and directly inform conversations with government to support Lancashire’s needs on a national level.

Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “With the recent economic uncertainties and ongoing challenges for both the manufacturing and service sectors, it’s never been more important for Lancashire businesses to make their voices heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The data from this survey empowers us to advocate effectively on behalf of the business community and ensures that Lancashire’s unique needs are recognized in Westminster.”

Lancashire Economic Breakfast - sponsored by Brabners

Nikki Whittle, partner and head of corporate – Lancashire at Brabners said: “Brabners supports hundreds of Lancashire-based companies including construction firms, manufacturers, professional services firms and family-owned businesses with a wide range of legal services.

“Our sponsorship of the Q3 Quarterly Economic Survey gave us a real live insight into what Lancashire business owners see as the current and upcoming challenges and opportunities over the next 12 months, reflecting the sentiment of our regional clients and Lancashire members of our True North network.

“Our True North network brings together like-minded organisations to unite the region’s most influential and purpose-driven voices to co-create a path to unlocking the true potential of the Northern economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a pivotal time for Lancashire - and for the North’s – future, True North is facilitating collaboration between businesses and political decision makers to create a two-way dialogue that influences the economic and political decisions that impact the region’s businesses most.

“Our continued partnership with the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and support for the next survey in Q4 will help to gain further insight and further understand how we can jointly continue to represent those within the Lancashire business community in light of important recent announcements such as the Budget.”

Lancashire businesses of all sizes are encouraged to participate, ensuring their sector’s challenges and successes are represented in the Q4 QES results. The survey will be open until 6th December, and responses are strictly confidential.

To take part in the Q4 Quarterly Economic Survey, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QES-Q4-2024