Lancashire businesses call on government to back growth ahead of spending review

Chamber members have urged the Chancellor to deliver a bold, business-focused financial package that supports local economies and unlocks growth across the region, ahead of this week’s comprehensive spending review (CSR).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on behalf of its members, the Chamber has outlined a series of key asks that reflect the needs and priorities of Lancashire’s vibrant business community.

At the top of the agenda are calls for greater investment in local infrastructure, training, and innovation.

These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the NWLCC

Boost funding for local infrastructure – Businesses are urging government to invest in critical local transport and digital infrastructure projects to unlock productivity, improve connectivity and support long-term regeneration across Lancashire.

– Businesses are urging government to invest in critical local transport and digital infrastructure projects to unlock productivity, improve connectivity and support long-term regeneration across Lancashire. Unlock apprenticeship levy transfers – The Chamber is calling for greater flexibility in the apprenticeship levy system, allowing businesses to transfer more of their unused funds to support high-quality training across their supply chains and local networks.

– The Chamber is calling for greater flexibility in the apprenticeship levy system, allowing businesses to transfer more of their unused funds to support high-quality training across their supply chains and local networks. Extend Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs) – With Lancashire’s LSIP already driving collaborative action between educators and employers, businesses want to see the initiative extended and properly resourced to meet the future skills needs of the economy.

– With Lancashire’s LSIP already driving collaborative action between educators and employers, businesses want to see the initiative extended and properly resourced to meet the future skills needs of the economy. Invest in export support – Businesses continue to face challenges navigating global markets. More targeted funding for export schemes, including market-entry support and on-the-ground expertise, is essential to grow Lancashire’s international trade footprint.

– Businesses continue to face challenges navigating global markets. More targeted funding for export schemes, including market-entry support and on-the-ground expertise, is essential to grow Lancashire’s international trade footprint. Support for AI adoption – From advanced manufacturing to service sectors, AI is transforming business operations. Chamber members are calling for dedicated funding and practical support to help SMEs invest in and safely implement AI technologies.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “This spending review is an opportunity for the government to demonstrate it is serious about levelling up, unlocking local growth, and equipping UK businesses to compete globally.

“Our members are clear – they need investment in skills, infrastructure and innovation to thrive. We urge the Chancellor to listen to the voice of business and deliver a plan that supports ambition, not just stability.”