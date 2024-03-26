Lancashire businesses apply in droves for “the one they all want to win”!

BIBAs awards have had hundreds of entries flooding in from across Lancashire.

Businesses of all shapes and sizes, representing the county’s diverse economic landscape, have seized the opportunity to showcase their achievements and vie for recognition among Lancashire's finest.

The North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, who organise the awards, say the BIBAs have once again proven to be the pinnacle of business excellence in the region, attracting top talent and innovative enterprises.

With 20 categories up for grabs, the class of 2024 are proving themselves to be in a real competition for “the one they all want to win.”

Last year’s successes for some of Lancashire’s top businesses have proved to be inspiration for a new generation of organisations who have applied for this year’s awards.

All 20 winners will be announced at a black-tie event on Friday, 20th September at Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom.

But first the applications must be sifted through before a judging process which includes interviews at Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium before a month-long BIBAs bus tour across Lancashire.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the Chamber, said: "We are thrilled to see such a remarkable response to this year's BIBAs.

"The level of enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by Lancashire businesses is truly inspiring. It speaks volumes about the strength and resilience of our local business community."

The BIBAs serve as a platform for businesses to not only celebrate their successes but also gain invaluable exposure, network with industry peers, and elevate their brand profile. With a rigorous judging process led by esteemed professionals, the BIBAs uphold the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

"We commend all the businesses that have submitted their applications for this year's awards,” added Babs, "each application represents a story of determination, innovation, and achievement. We look forward to recognizing and celebrating the outstanding contributions of Lancashire's business community at September’s BIBAs ceremony."