Lancashire businesses and schools help raise over £1,500 for Rainbow Hub's birthday celebrations
Over £1,500 has already been raised and donations are still coming in. The Rainbow themed days included colourful dress, good food, a charity bake sale, raffles and loads of laughter.
Amongst the businesses taking part were Brysdales of Chorley and FWP (Frank Whittle Partnership) Preston; Edmund Bell & Co from Rochdale; Liverpool and Southport branches of Curlett Jones Estates and BNI, Southport.
Richard Dunnings School, Ormskirk and Our Lady & All Saints, Parbold also took part with St Josephs, Withnell planning a colour run in the next few weeks.
Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Event Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “We are overwhelmed with the support that we have received for our birthday celebrations and the ongoing commitment from so many people.
"We really do appreciate everything that you all do to help us continue to support children and young people and bring happiness and laughter into their lives. We cannot thank you enough.”
More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org
or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw