Lancashire business technology firm opens Northern Ireland office

Led by newly recruited regional sales manager, Callan Peden, the new office marks Smart IT’s entry into Northern Ireland with a Dublin office planned for 2022.

Kirkham-based Smart IT has growth plans for its Irish operation with a view to generating five jobs in Northern Ireland in the next six months alone.

This comes as UK growth has doubled in the last twelve months with staff numbers swelling to more than 30. It also has offices in Manchester, Edinburgh and Vancouver.

The team from Smart IT in Kirkham

Spokesman Barry Bullen said: “Northern Ireland is a natural growth area for Smart IT with an already established customer base in the country.

"We are seeing more and more SMEs realise their potential for profitability, growth, and success when empowered by the Odoo platform. With Smart IT as their dedicated ERP partner, Northern Irish businesses can have access to a technology platform that can enable them to leverage the full potential of an ERP solution.”

Smart IT’s newly appointed regional sales manager for Northern Ireland and Ireland, Callan Peden, was formerly at 3EN Cloud, and is focused on aiding companies across multiple sectors overcome common challenges such as outgrowing spreadsheets and small business accounting software packages.

He said: "The Odoo ERP platform is unrivalled with its clean flowing user interface. Its modular approach and flexibility to work with complex processes across multiple industries and also make sure that micro-vertical specific functionality is accommodated sets it apart from its competitors."