Lancashire business announce acquisition, marking a significant milestone in expansion and commitment to innovation
The transaction, completed for an undisclosed amount, marks a significant milestone in Fintec’s expansion and commitment to innovation.
The Hydroswing brand is globally recognized for its pioneering hydraulic door technology, serving aviation, agriculture, industrial, and commercial sectors. By bringing Hydroswing under its ownership, Fintec Engineering solidifies its market dominance, further enhancing its capabilities in precision-engineered hydraulic Door and Bifold window solutions.
"This acquisition represents a major step forward for Fintec Engineering," said Mr Jason Finnerty, Managing Director of Fintec Engineering Europe Ltd. "Hydroswing is an iconic name in hydraulic doors, and integrating its technology and expertise into our portfolio allows us to offer even more advanced, durable, and innovative solutions to our customers worldwide."
This move reinforces Fintec’s position as the industry leader, ensuring that customers benefit from a broader range of high-performance hydraulic doors, backed by cutting-edge engineering and British craftsmanship.