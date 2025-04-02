Lancashire business announce acquisition, marking a significant milestone in expansion and commitment to innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fintec Engineering Europe Ltd, Europe’s leading manufacturer of hydraulic doors and moving facades, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the worldwide trademark and intellectual property rights for Hydroswing from Mr Steve Hartley of WEC Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transaction, completed for an undisclosed amount, marks a significant milestone in Fintec’s expansion and commitment to innovation.

The Hydroswing brand is globally recognized for its pioneering hydraulic door technology, serving aviation, agriculture, industrial, and commercial sectors. By bringing Hydroswing under its ownership, Fintec Engineering solidifies its market dominance, further enhancing its capabilities in precision-engineered hydraulic Door and Bifold window solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This acquisition represents a major step forward for Fintec Engineering," said Mr Jason Finnerty, Managing Director of Fintec Engineering Europe Ltd. "Hydroswing is an iconic name in hydraulic doors, and integrating its technology and expertise into our portfolio allows us to offer even more advanced, durable, and innovative solutions to our customers worldwide."

Stadium Doors

This move reinforces Fintec’s position as the industry leader, ensuring that customers benefit from a broader range of high-performance hydraulic doors, backed by cutting-edge engineering and British craftsmanship.