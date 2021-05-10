Lancashire builder breaks ground on multi-million pound sports centre

Home to Ealing Trailfinders Rugby Club and Ealing Trailfinders Cricket Club, the new 3,184-square metre training centre, which has been privately funded by The Mike Gooley Trailfinders Charity, will feature a full-size junior rugby and football pitch.

Covered by a tensile fabric roof and walls, it will allow players to train even in the most adverse weather conditions.

The facility will also be used by Ealing Trailfinders Cricket Club and features three indoor cricket lanes with a viewing balcony, allowing both the club and local community the opportunity to train all year round.

The state-of-the-art project was given the go-ahead by Ealing Council in December and Collinson Construction is currently working on the foundations for the structure of the building.

Although not the sole motivator, the building is another obvious signal of the investment to develop Ealing Trailfinders Rugby Club’s infrastructure in support of its Premiership ambitions.

Shaun Justice, of Trailfinders Sports Club, said: “Trailfinders Sports Club is hugely excited about the multi-sport indoor facility and the increased local community school and club usage it will attract on an already thriving site. This development will further strengthen Trailfinders Sports Club as one of the leading sports facilities in the South of England.”

Robert Duxbury, managing director at Collinson Construction, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been chosen to deliver this prestigious project for Trailfinders which will deliver world class facilities to the benefit of both the club and the local community.”

The project also features ancillary buildings that accommodate new changing facilities and office space. These will be built using a state-of-the-art modular construction method, with the building modules manufactured by Collinson at its manufacturing facility in Lancashire.