Delivering mechanical and fabrication, mechanical and electrical installation and maintenance from its Skelmersdale HQ, Walker Engineering’s latest project wins span the length and breadth of the country, from Glasgow in the North to Preston, Birkenhead, Cambridge and Lowestoft on the South East coast.

Some of these notable operational project wins include ancillary support works, project support and project management for Timothy Taylor’s Brewery upgrade in Keighley, West Yorkshire (£110k), pipework modifications and improvements on a fertiliser storage tank farm in Perth, Scotland (£100k) and civils and cladding work on a 360 sq metre silo structural steel building in Preston (£200k)

With over £1.5m worth of work also quoted for in January, Walker Engineering are already well on course to better their record turnover of £3.9m from the previous year.

Andy Walker, managing director, Walker Engineering, said: “2023 has seen immense growth for Walker Engineering, with the foundations laid throughout the previous year really helping us consolidate and expand into new sectors and other parts of the UK.